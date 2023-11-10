ASTRAAI

AstraAI’s advanced AI ecosystem will transform how you interact with Web3. From simplifying global fiat and crypto transactions to delivering actionable insights with AI-powered audits, AstraAI combines innovation and efficiency. Boost community engagement, enhance trading strategies, and unlock new possibilities with tools like social bots, volume boosters, and a multi-AI app.

NameASTRAAI

RankNo.1327

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.13%

Circulation Supply9,999,999.99999945

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.236339133268041,2024-03-13

Lowest Price0.01784007500161164,2023-11-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAstraAI’s advanced AI ecosystem will transform how you interact with Web3. From simplifying global fiat and crypto transactions to delivering actionable insights with AI-powered audits, AstraAI combines innovation and efficiency. Boost community engagement, enhance trading strategies, and unlock new possibilities with tools like social bots, volume boosters, and a multi-AI app.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.