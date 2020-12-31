AVAX

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and green. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition on Avalanche.

NameAVAX

RankNo.21

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0021%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)105.91%

Circulation Supply427,086,353.0234689

Max Supply715,748,719

Total Supply460,422,253.0234689

Circulation Rate0.5966%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High146.21786401299232,2021-11-21

Lowest Price2.7888219,2020-12-31

Public BlockchainAVAX_XCHAIN

