AVNT

Avantis is a decentralized perpetuals exchange designed for high-leverage trading across crypto and real-world assets (RWAs), including FX, commodities, indices, and soon, equities. Backed by Pantera and Coinbase, Avantis is the largest DEX on Base by volumes, and brings institutional-grade products to DeFi, letting users trade with up to 500x leverage in a transparent, permissionless environment.

NameAVNT

RankNo.264

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)20.87%

Circulation Supply258,205,903.14667922

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2582%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.662191408541985,2025-09-22

Lowest Price0.17956381875221758,2025-09-09

Public BlockchainBASE

