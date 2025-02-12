B3

B3 is a groundbreaking blockchain project reimagining how games and gaming infrastructure interact with Web3 technology. Built as a Layer 3 settlement layer on Base (the “Protocol” or “B3”), B3 focuses on addressing critical industry pain points that have hindered the mainstream adoption of blockchain-based gaming. Through its innovative Open Gaming ecosystem, B3 aims to bridge the gap between developers and players by offering a seamless, interconnected platform that combines advanced technology with user-friendly design.

NameB3

RankNo.435

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply30,834,781,250

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3083%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.019059569089739516,2025-02-12

Lowest Price0.001462931071146303,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

