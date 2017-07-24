BCH

Bitcoin ABC is a full node implementation of the Bitcoin Cash protocol, which aims to provide a solid, stable software and help lead Bitcoin Cash protocol development with an open and collaborative process.

NameBCH

RankNo.13

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0029%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2,209.19%

Circulation Supply19,951,800

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply19,951,800

Circulation Rate0.95%

Issue Date2017-07-24 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued555.89 USDT

All-Time High4355.6201171875,2017-12-20

Lowest Price75.0753135706,2018-12-15

Public BlockchainBCH

IntroductionBitcoin ABC is a full node implementation of the Bitcoin Cash protocol, which aims to provide a solid, stable software and help lead Bitcoin Cash protocol development with an open and collaborative process.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
BCH/USDT
Bitcoin Cash Node
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BCH)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BCH/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BCH)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...