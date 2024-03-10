BEAMX

The $BEAM token serves as the native crypto asset for the Beam network, a gaming network empowered by the Merit Circle DAO. Beam is an ecosystem where gamers and developers come together to shape the future of the gaming industry. One of its core components is the Beam SDK, which is a flexible software development kit that enables game developers to choose between a variety of tools that can be used to fuel and structure their in-game blockchain elements.

NameBEAMX

RankNo.168

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply49,466,004,168

Max Supply62,434,008,330

Total Supply62,434,008,330

Circulation Rate0.7922%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0443396537575509,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.003132474557534195,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

