Bella Protocol is an aggregated user interface for existing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols. Built by the ARPA project team, Bella Protocol aims to simplify the user experience of existing DeFi protocols, and to allow users to deploy their assets and earn yield with ease.

NameBEL

RankNo.938

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8.12%

Circulation Supply80,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2020-09-09 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.75 USDT

All-Time High10.0337760204,2020-09-15

Lowest Price0.09109745891461007,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

