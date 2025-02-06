BERA

Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

NameBERA

RankNo.173

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)22.04%

Circulation Supply132,082,374.2966849

Max Supply∞

Total Supply514,602,374.2966849

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High14.993392867128291,2025-02-06

Lowest Price0.8737518851092348,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainBERACHAIN

