Bitget Token (BGB) is the native utility token of Bitget, a crypto centralized exchange (CEX). The updated BGB token was launched in July 2021 with the aim of providing platform users with a form of payment within the ecosystem. The utility token of Bitget can be used by traders for staking, social trading, profit sharing or receiving discounts on trading fees. BGB holders can also participate in the launchpad and launchpool.

RankNo.37

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0008%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)9.91%

Circulation Supply697,665,075.9166182

Max Supply919,992,035.98

Total Supply919,992,035.9787906

Circulation Rate0.7583%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.48508718732009,2024-12-27

Lowest Price0.05835925,2021-08-11

Public BlockchainETH

