BIOFI

The BioFi Ecosystem leverages biometric security to provide decentralized finance products and services riding on the blockchain. BioFi addresses the concerns many people have about safeguarding their personal data and being safe from exploitation by fraudsters.

NameBIOFI

RankNo.2470

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply3.914.323.139

Max Supply10.000.000.000

Total Supply10.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.3914%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.030337844902959543,2022-05-18

Lowest Price0.000068186806932818,2025-07-04

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionThe BioFi Ecosystem leverages biometric security to provide decentralized finance products and services riding on the blockchain. BioFi addresses the concerns many people have about safeguarding their personal data and being safe from exploitation by fraudsters.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.