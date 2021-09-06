BIT1

Biconomy Exchange Token (BIT) - is the native token of the cryptocurrency exchange Biconomy.com. The reason for the creation of the BIT token was the desire to increase the involvement of people in using the exchange, to give the international community of the exchange the right to freely participate in the life of the exchange and its activities, and to receive bonuses for this.

NameBIT1

RankNo.3706

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000,000

Total Supply635,174,060,610

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000277334646213745,2021-10-23

Lowest Price0.00000066,2021-09-06

Public BlockchainBSC

