BKN

Brickken aims to enable asset owners worldwide to embrace a decentralized fundraising approach by leveraging blockchain technology. Our goal is to equip companies with the necessary tools to tokenize assets on a global scale, and enter the token economy.

NameBKN

RankNo.1101

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.72%

Circulation Supply80,612,550.25587787

Max Supply143,000,000

Total Supply143,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5637%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.363698643727798,2024-03-28

Lowest Price0.07598068547152313,2023-10-20

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBrickken aims to enable asset owners worldwide to embrace a decentralized fundraising approach by leveraging blockchain technology. Our goal is to equip companies with the necessary tools to tokenize assets on a global scale, and enter the token economy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
BKN/USDC
Brickken
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BKN)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BKN/USDC
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BKN)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...