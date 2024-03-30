BLENDR

Blendr is introducing a new decentralised network that uses unused GPU resources all over the world, in order to give access to high-performance computing.

NameBLENDR

RankNo.2788

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply40,057,909.37023298

Max Supply42,000,000

Total Supply42,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9537%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.2763998001721975,2024-03-30

Lowest Price0.001450651452298408,2025-11-03

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

