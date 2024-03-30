BLENDR

Blendr is introducing a new decentralised network that uses unused GPU resources all over the world, in order to give access to high-performance computing.

NameBLENDR

RankNo.2788

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply40,057,909.37023298

Max Supply42,000,000

Total Supply42,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9537%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.2763998001721975,2024-03-30

Lowest Price0.001450651452298408,2025-11-03

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBlendr is introducing a new decentralised network that uses unused GPU resources all over the world, in order to give access to high-performance computing.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
BLENDR/USDT
Blendr Network
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BLENDR)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BLENDR/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BLENDR)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...