BLUE

Bluefin is a decentralized spot and derivatives trading platform on the Sui blockchain and is backed by Polychain, SIG, Brevan Howard, and other leading firms. Bluefin is the largest protocol on Sui by total volume, with over $37B traded since launching in September 2023. The exchange currently has 57,754 unique depositors and $27.1M in TVL.

NameBLUE

RankNo.871

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.49%

Circulation Supply330,125,592

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3301%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8407586553598296,2024-12-15

Lowest Price0.043133742650167506,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainSUI

IntroductionBluefin is a decentralized spot and derivatives trading platform on the Sui blockchain and is backed by Polychain, SIG, Brevan Howard, and other leading firms. Bluefin is the largest protocol on Sui by total volume, with over $37B traded since launching in September 2023. The exchange currently has 57,754 unique depositors and $27.1M in TVL.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
BLUE/USDT
Bluefin
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BLUE)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BLUE/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BLUE)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...