BLY

Blocery Token (BLY), a utility token, is used as a medium of motivation to participate and enhance economic activities within the Blocery Food Supply Chain Ecosystem, including Supply Chain Finance. BLY Token can be used as means of all transactions and contracts, including data provision, payment for data usage, dispute mediation, and guarantees for contract fulfilment, within the Blocery Ecosystem.

NameBLY

RankNo.1678

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply984,999,995.64

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9849%

Issue Date2018-12-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.676306,2021-04-04

Lowest Price0.002178072431597049,2025-11-05

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

