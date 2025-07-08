BOOM

Boom is the pioneer AI-powered data incentive layer designed to bridge the gap between off-chain activity and on-chain economies. Evolving from GamerBoom, the platform now supports not just gaming, but also social networks, real-world assets (RWA), and internet-scale capital markets through intelligent, decentralized data infrastructure.

NameBOOM

RankNo.1387

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.18%

Circulation Supply245,720,240.8618298

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,991,074.861864

Circulation Rate0.2457%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.10212728909564246,2025-07-08

Lowest Price0.006827737632749464,2025-09-08

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

