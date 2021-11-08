BOO

SpookySwap is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) for the Fantom Opera network. Different from other DEXs, we're invested in building a strong foundation with our BOO token as a governance token, diverse farms, a built in bridge, built in limit orders and user-centered service.

NameBOO

RankNo.1523

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.62%

Circulation Supply9,390,930.32215674

Max Supply13,666,000

Total Supply9,390,930.32215674

Circulation Rate0.6871%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High39.99008268429096,2021-11-08

Lowest Price0.250611104420171,2025-04-06

Public BlockchainSONIC

Sector

Social Media

Loading...