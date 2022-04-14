BRC20COM

BRC20.com was formed to bring critical infrastructure to the BRC20 ecosystem. The team have already launched a dashboard platform as well as discovery tools tailored for the growing BRC20 ecosystem, as well as the .COM token - the first DeFi protocol on Bitcoin.

NameBRC20COM

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply21,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBRC20

IntroductionBRC20.com was formed to bring critical infrastructure to the BRC20 ecosystem. The team have already launched a dashboard platform as well as discovery tools tailored for the growing BRC20 ecosystem, as well as the .COM token - the first DeFi protocol on Bitcoin.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.