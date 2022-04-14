BRIDGENT

Bridgent is a cross-chain coordination and execution engine that enables assets, smart contracts, and data to flow seamlessly between multiple blockchains. Its main roles include: Providing secure and efficient cross-chain communication; Enforcing compliance with an execution filter layer; Offering a unified API to reduce development complexity; Supporting real-time state synchronization across chains.

NameBRIDGENT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply9,999,999,999

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionBridgent is a cross-chain coordination and execution engine that enables assets, smart contracts, and data to flow seamlessly between multiple blockchains. Its main roles include: Providing secure and efficient cross-chain communication; Enforcing compliance with an execution filter layer; Offering a unified API to reduce development complexity; Supporting real-time state synchronization across chains.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
BRIDGENT/USDT
Bridgent
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BRIDGENT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BRIDGENT/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BRIDGENT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...