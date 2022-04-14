BRIDGE

Hyperbridge is the world's first verifiable multichain bridge. A coprocessor for secure, verifiable interoperability powered by consensus and storage proofs, providing developers with on-chain and off-chain SDKs for securely sending cross-chain messages (POST requests) and reading on-chain storage (GET requests).

NameBRIDGE

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainHYPERBRIDGE

IntroductionHyperbridge is the world's first verifiable multichain bridge. A coprocessor for secure, verifiable interoperability powered by consensus and storage proofs, providing developers with on-chain and off-chain SDKs for securely sending cross-chain messages (POST requests) and reading on-chain storage (GET requests).

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.