BRISE

Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, While our $BRISE token benefit investors through staking in BUSD rewards and our smart contract also has a buyback function which helps in the price growth of our token and makes it more scarce.

NameBRISE

RankNo.949

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply395,690,000,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00000404,2021-08-13

Lowest Price0,2021-08-26

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionBitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, While our $BRISE token benefit investors through staking in BUSD rewards and our smart contract also has a buyback function which helps in the price growth of our token and makes it more scarce.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
BRISE/USDT
Bitrise
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BRISE)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BRISE/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BRISE)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...