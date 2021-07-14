BSW

Biswap is the first decentralized exchange platform on the market with a three-type referral system and the lowest platform transaction fees (0.1%). We are a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network. This network guarantees superior speed and much lower network transaction costs.

NameBSW

RankNo.1609

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.50%

Circulation Supply681,695,017

Max Supply700,000,000

Total Supply655,492,487.8825874

Circulation Rate0.9738%

Issue Date2021-07-14 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.12915576713788,2021-12-08

Lowest Price0.00438681177780717,2025-11-10

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

