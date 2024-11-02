CARV

CARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.

NameCARV

RankNo.473

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.69%

Circulation Supply302,518,572

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.3970622423614902,2024-11-02

Lowest Price0.11080521202409675,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionCARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.