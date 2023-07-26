CATCOIN

Catcoin is a cat theme token that focuses on community decentralisation and adoption. $CATCOIN is designed to make memeCoins great again. Zero taxes, LP locked, $CATCOIN is for the people, always. Fueled by pure meme power, $CATCOIN will lead the way.

NameCATCOIN

RankNo.1489

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply50,000,000,000,000,000

Max Supply50,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply50,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000001736138659,2024-03-26

Lowest Price0.00000000000011624,2023-07-26

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionCatcoin is a cat theme token that focuses on community decentralisation and adoption. $CATCOIN is designed to make memeCoins great again. Zero taxes, LP locked, $CATCOIN is for the people, always. Fueled by pure meme power, $CATCOIN will lead the way.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.