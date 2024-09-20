CATI

Catizen is a unique, cat-themed social entertainment ecosystem on Telegram that combines fun interactions with the power of TON and Mantle. As a revolutionary gaming bot, Catizen not only simplifies access to Web3 but also makes mobile payments seamless, transforming the way users interact in the decentralized world. Moreover, Catizen adopts a “PLAY-TO-AIRDROP” model, rewarding players with tokens, which is an innovation in Web3 gameplay.

NameCATI

RankNo.735

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.59%

Circulation Supply371,987,567

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3719%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.29322,2024-09-20

Lowest Price0.03656611557737947,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionCatizen is a unique, cat-themed social entertainment ecosystem on Telegram that combines fun interactions with the power of TON and Mantle. As a revolutionary gaming bot, Catizen not only simplifies access to Web3 but also makes mobile payments seamless, transforming the way users interact in the decentralized world. Moreover, Catizen adopts a “PLAY-TO-AIRDROP” model, rewarding players with tokens, which is an innovation in Web3 gameplay.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
CATI/USDT
Catizen
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (CATI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
CATI/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (CATI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...