CELO

Celo is an open platform that makes financial tools accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. The system offers a stablecoin called Celo Dollars and a governance token called Celo Gold(CELO or cGLD).

NameCELO

RankNo.258

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.49%

Circulation Supply586,791,005

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5867%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High10.6583577,2021-08-30

Lowest Price0.1867853801101967,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainCELO

Sector

Social Media

