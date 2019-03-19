CELR

Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.

NameCELR

RankNo.534

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.06%

Circulation Supply7,803,424,106.9912

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7803%

Issue Date2019-03-19 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.0067 USDT

All-Time High0.19869033851597,2021-09-26

Lowest Price0.00101410762651,2020-03-16

Public BlockchainETH

