CESS Network is the L1 decentralized data value infrastructure, offering a comprehensive data solution that empowers corporations, organizations, and governments to fully leverage the potential of Artificial Intelligence. Protecting data ownership, data sovereignty and user privacy solutions for the AI era and Web3 data economy.

NameCESS

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

