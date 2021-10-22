CHESS

Tranchess is a tokenized asset management and derivatives trading protocol. Tranchess provides a different risk/return matrix out of a single main fund that tracks a specific underlying asset. $CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.

NameCHESS

RankNo.1246

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.62%

Circulation Supply205,968,920

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6865%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.9212842434622575,2021-10-22

Lowest Price0.009561794198499462,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainBSC

