CKB

The Nervos Network is an open source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols solving the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its "store of value" crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.

NameCKB

RankNo.238

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply47,626,066,861.034775

Max Supply∞

Total Supply48,386,842,013.742134

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2019-11-14 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.01 USDT

All-Time High0.04412336,2021-03-31

Lowest Price0.001796930830613934,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainNONE

IntroductionThe Nervos Network is an open source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols solving the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its "store of value" crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.