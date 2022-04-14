CKUSDT

Backed 1:1 by ERC-20 compliant USDT token on the Ethereum mainnet, Chain-Key USDT is built on the Internet Computer and secured by advanced cryptography that enables direct interaction with the Ethereum network. Just like other chain-key tokens such as ckBTC and ckETH (and other ckERC20tokens), ckUSDT does not rely on bridges, wrapping contracts, or custodians that can fail or be exploited. It benefits users with fast, low-fee transactions, seamless app integrations, and full control over their funds, without giving them to a third party.

NameCKUSDT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainCKUSDT

Sector

Social Media

