The first decentralized non-custodial bridge between Bitcoin, smart contract blockchains (Ethereum, Solana, and more), and privacy blockchains, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and privacy enhancements for major cryptocurrencies.

NameCLONE

RankNo.3823

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1137696932664273,2025-12-10

Lowest Price0.014251777554791732,2025-12-31

Public BlockchainETH

