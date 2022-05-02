COREUM

Coreum is a 3rd generation, layer 1 Blockchain built to serve as a core infrastructure of future Blockchain applications.

NameCOREUM

RankNo.618

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,05%

Circulation Supply384.792.048

Max Supply0

Total Supply812.687.828,191805

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.416925823380323,2022-05-02

Lowest Price0.054716827656712486,2024-08-19

Public BlockchainXRP

Sector

Social Media

