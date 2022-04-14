CRAT

CratD2C is powered by a proprietary Layer-1 Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchain engineered for speed, security, and scalability. Unlike legacy PoW or early PoS networks, its DPoS design ensures real-time finality and enterprise-grade performance. Beyond being a blockchain, CratD2C is a comprehensive ecosystem uniting e-commerce, real estate, and luxury lifestyle portals with a universal payment gateway and crypto debit card, enabling seamless, cost-effective transactions through smart contracts. All activities are powered by its native $CRAT Coin, ensuring transparency, trust, and utility across the decentralized economy.

NameCRAT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply300 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainCRATD2C

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.