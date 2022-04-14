CRAT

CratD2C is powered by a proprietary Layer-1 Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchain engineered for speed, security, and scalability. Unlike legacy PoW or early PoS networks, its DPoS design ensures real-time finality and enterprise-grade performance. Beyond being a blockchain, CratD2C is a comprehensive ecosystem uniting e-commerce, real estate, and luxury lifestyle portals with a universal payment gateway and crypto debit card, enabling seamless, cost-effective transactions through smart contracts. All activities are powered by its native $CRAT Coin, ensuring transparency, trust, and utility across the decentralized economy.

NameCRAT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply300 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainCRATD2C

IntroductionCratD2C is powered by a proprietary Layer-1 Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchain engineered for speed, security, and scalability. Unlike legacy PoW or early PoS networks, its DPoS design ensures real-time finality and enterprise-grade performance. Beyond being a blockchain, CratD2C is a comprehensive ecosystem uniting e-commerce, real estate, and luxury lifestyle portals with a universal payment gateway and crypto debit card, enabling seamless, cost-effective transactions through smart contracts. All activities are powered by its native $CRAT Coin, ensuring transparency, trust, and utility across the decentralized economy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
CRAT/USDT
CRAT
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (CRAT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
CRAT/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (CRAT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...