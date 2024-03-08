CSWAP

ChainSwap emerges as a revolutionary solution, bridging the gap between blockchains and empowering a more interoperable future. We achieve this by pioneering an innovative and pioneering layer 5 security cross-chain swap protocol. This innovative approach boasts an unrivaled level of security and decentralization.

NameCSWAP

RankNo.1456

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply924,289,610

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply986,613,651

Circulation Rate0.9242%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.22804046064045336,2024-04-03

Lowest Price0.001302420935978168,2024-03-08

Public BlockchainETH

