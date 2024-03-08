CSWAP

ChainSwap emerges as a revolutionary solution, bridging the gap between blockchains and empowering a more interoperable future. We achieve this by pioneering an innovative and pioneering layer 5 security cross-chain swap protocol. This innovative approach boasts an unrivaled level of security and decentralization.

NameCSWAP

RankNo.1456

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply924,289,610

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply986,613,651

Circulation Rate0.9242%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.22804046064045336,2024-04-03

Lowest Price0.001302420935978168,2024-03-08

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
CSWAP/USDT
ChainSwap
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (CSWAP)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
