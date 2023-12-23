CTF

A community-driven innovative Framework where your Rewards actively serve you, generating passive income through blockchain purchases.

NameCTF

RankNo.2502

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply4,725,336.34241222

Max Supply0

Total Supply119,899,968.42860705

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.41153717499516,2024-04-20

Lowest Price0.000555272760428229,2023-12-23

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionA community-driven innovative Framework where your Rewards actively serve you, generating passive income through blockchain purchases.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
CTF/USDT
CryptoTradingFund
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (CTF)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
CTF/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (CTF)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...