CYPR

Cypher Protocol is a protocol for brands to interact with spenders in offering spend rewards for Cypher Crypto Card globally. This will the future of airline miles and credit card points. Cypher is a global on-chain bank account.

NameCYPR

RankNo.1025

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)7.14%

Circulation Supply94,833,863

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0948%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4680578929249782,2025-10-05

Lowest Price0.028705042947441254,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
ELIZAOS Euphoria
