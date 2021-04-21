DAO

DAO Maker is a platform that aims to redefine venture capital for the masses, by providing scalable technologies and funding support to tokenized startups. This venture capital fund was first conceptualized in 2017. It has since evolved to create low turnout frameworks, which has enabled many retail investors and individuals to become active in venture capital. When funding through DAO Maker, the risks for both parties – the investors and the startups – are significantly reduced.

NameDAO

RankNo.910

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.42%

Circulation Supply200,746,183.7634865

Max Supply0

Total Supply276,558,563.4434865

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.75191628,2021-04-21

Lowest Price0.07036964486740285,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

