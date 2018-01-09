DBC

DeepBrain Chain is a decentralized high-performance GPU computing network that can scale infinitely. Its goal is to become the most widely used GPU computing infrastructure in the AI+Metaverse era worldwide.

NameDBC

RankNo.1883

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply5,428,952,299

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5428%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6586530208587646,2018-01-09

Lowest Price0.000292350713384324,2025-11-06

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.