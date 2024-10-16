DBR

deBridge is DeFi’s internet of liquidity, enabling real-time movement of assets and information across the DeFi landscape. Without the bottlenecks and risks of liquidity pools, deBridge can power all type of cross-chain interactions with deep liquidity, tight spreads, and guaranteed rates.

NameDBR

RankNo.520

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.42%

Circulation Supply1,924,684,519

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1924%

Issue Date2024-10-16 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05499267372684524,2024-12-21

Lowest Price0.013264730640477866,2025-06-13

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductiondeBridge is DeFi’s internet of liquidity, enabling real-time movement of assets and information across the DeFi landscape. Without the bottlenecks and risks of liquidity pools, deBridge can power all type of cross-chain interactions with deep liquidity, tight spreads, and guaranteed rates.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.