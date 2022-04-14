DDMT

DDMTOWN is the virtual reality of Dongdaemun Market, which is represented by a typical ecosystem of the future world that rapidly crosses the boundaries of regional, national, and virtual worlds by realizing the blockchain-based metaverse, WEB3.0. DDM TOWN is a complex metaverse platform built with Dongdaemun Cooperative, aiming to become a representative landmark of global fashion brands where reality and virtuality become one.By applying AR and VR, DDMTOWN seeks to connect sellers and consumers in the metaverse space and preserve the value of artists' copyrights and ownership through NFTs. In addition, you can purchase various clothes, accessories, NFTs, etc. with DDMT tokens inside the DDM TOWN metaverse.

NameDDMT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

