DEAI

Zero1 Labs is the first inclusive Proof-of-Stake-based Decentralized Artificial Intelligence (“DeAI”) ecosystem committed to fostering AI innovation through our Zero Construct Program (ZCP).

NameDEAI

RankNo.1701

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,80

Circulation Supply91.221.244

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.0912%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.249041951512232,2024-04-02

Lowest Price0.023078790628667325,2025-10-22

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionZero1 Labs is the first inclusive Proof-of-Stake-based Decentralized Artificial Intelligence (“DeAI”) ecosystem committed to fostering AI innovation through our Zero Construct Program (ZCP).

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.