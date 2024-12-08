DEDA

DedaCoin is an innovative digital currency and financial ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain, designed to enhance the efficiency and security of digital transactions. Our platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including digital payments, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. By leveraging the speed and transparency of blockchain technology, DedaCoin aims to provide users with a reliable and decentralized platform for managing their financial activities.

NameDEDA

RankNo.8240

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply2,540,000,000

Total Supply2,540,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.0012066246202673,2024-12-08

Lowest Price0.11535013232278021,2025-03-05

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionDedaCoin is an innovative digital currency and financial ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain, designed to enhance the efficiency and security of digital transactions. Our platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including digital payments, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. By leveraging the speed and transparency of blockchain technology, DedaCoin aims to provide users with a reliable and decentralized platform for managing their financial activities.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
DEDA/USDT
DedaCoin
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (DEDA)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
DEDA/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (DEDA)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...