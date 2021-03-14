DEGO

DEGO is a brand new concept to realize a sustainable DeFi ecosystem. DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept to combine different products into one system to achieve the effect of 1+1>2. As the governance token of the ecosystem released on the Ethereum blockchain, DEGO gives users the right to participate in the DEGODAO governance system by staking DEGO after obtaining UNI-V2LP. DEGO can be used for ecosystem governance, mortgages, fees and other scenarios.

NameDEGO

RankNo.973

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)32.18%

Circulation Supply20,997,212.63267069

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9998%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High33.82069595,2021-03-14

Lowest Price0.16033376849860334,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

