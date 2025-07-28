DELABS

Delabs Games is reimagining how we play – bringing proven Web2 IPs into bold, mid-core experiences designed mobile-first, social-integrated, and blockchain enhanced.

NameDELABS

RankNo.1479

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply750,300,000

Max Supply3,000,000,000

Total Supply3,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2501%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02049703623689548,2025-07-28

Lowest Price0.005258491735841942,2025-11-06

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

