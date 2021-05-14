DFYN

Dfyn is a multichain AMM DEX currently functional on the Polygon network. Dfyn nodes on various chains act as liquidity entry and exit points into the cross-chain liquidity super mesh that is being enabled by Router Protocol.

NameDFYN

RankNo.2537

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.10%

Circulation Supply171,878,614.9681

Max Supply250,000,000

Total Supply198,284,457

Circulation Rate0.6875%

Issue Date2021-05-14 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.35454802,2021-05-16

Lowest Price0.002484240201595691,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionDfyn is a multichain AMM DEX currently functional on the Polygon network. Dfyn nodes on various chains act as liquidity entry and exit points into the cross-chain liquidity super mesh that is being enabled by Router Protocol.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

DFYN Token
