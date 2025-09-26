DGMA

daGama is a decentralized discovery app that rewards users for sharing authentic recommendations of real-world locations. Built at the intersection of blockchain, AI, and community governance, the platform combines transparent on-chain data, DAO-based content moderation, and a personalized recommendation engine to deliver trustworthy location insights. daGama is developing the first Real World Locations (RWL) protocol on Arbitrum, aiming to redefine how people explore and evaluate physical spaces. The project is backed by Inspira Labs, ChainGPT, Unicorn Factory, with strategic support from partners including Arbitrum, Sui, Magic Eden, Bitget, DeXe Network, Kima Network, and 5ire.

NameDGMA

RankNo.3894

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply700 000 000

Total Supply700 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.16627707699070043,2025-10-15

Lowest Price0.054334058604693924,2025-09-26

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

