DICE

KLAYDICE is not just a P2E Game project. KLAYDICE is a project that connects various virtual worlds such as games, SNS, and Metaverse with one NFT.

NameDICE

RankNo.2155

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply456,047,290.11

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,999,999

Circulation Rate0.456%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1508241261083681,2022-08-16

Lowest Price0.002027787295341463,2025-11-05

Public BlockchainKLAY

