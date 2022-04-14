DMCC

DMCC is a blockchain-powered music ecosystem where creators can produce AI-generated music using DAIM, distribute it through platforms like MyTube, and engage directly with fans who can support artists by sending DMCC tokens. It enables a decentralized, creator-driven economy for music production, sharing, and reward.

Public BlockchainETH

