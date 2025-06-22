DOLO

Dolomite is a next-generation decentralized money market protocol and DEX that offers broad token support and capital efficiency with its virtual liquidity system. Dolomite combines the strengths of a DEX and a lending protocol into the most capital efficient and modular protocol DeFi has seen yet! Dolomite is capable of offering over-collateralized loans, margin trading, spot trading and other financial instruments.

NameDOLO

RankNo.687

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.49%

Circulation Supply441,621,967

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply998,851,995.6451048

Circulation Rate0.4416%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.36803596089428636,2025-08-31

Lowest Price0.029056452455781562,2025-06-22

Public BlockchainETH

Dolomite is a next-generation decentralized money market protocol and DEX that offers broad token support and capital efficiency with its virtual liquidity system. Dolomite combines the strengths of a DEX and a lending protocol into the most capital efficient and modular protocol DeFi has seen yet! Dolomite is capable of offering over-collateralized loans, margin trading, spot trading and other financial instruments.

Sector

Social Media

Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

